REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - A sunny weekend on the boardwalk turned into a major fundraising success as the annual Bark on the Boards Block Party brought in $185,000 to support animal welfare across the region.
The event, held at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand, was organized by the Brandywine Valley SPCA. Funds raised will go toward the care of nearly 25,000 animals expected to need help this year including: lost, stray and neglected animals, along with survivors of cruelty.
The organization gave thanks to their sponsor Browseabout Books, as well as event sponsors, vendors, yoga participants, DockDogs athletes, adopters and the hundreds of attendees.
Special thanks were extended to emcee Madeleine Overturf, along with standout performances by Clear Space Theatre Company’s youth performers, the Bachelor Boys Band and local drag queens Aura Iris and Kadet Kelly.