REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Brandywine Valley SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.
The event featured a wide range of activities, including a dock dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, a pet costume contest, and a drag show starring Magnolia Applebottom. Guests enjoyed live music by the “Bachelor Boys Band,” a kids fun zone, vendors, and more.
Among the pets available for adoption were dogs rescued from a Bridgeville property in August, where they had been found in deplorable conditions.
CoastTV News Anchor Madeleine Overturf emceed the event, which raised funds to support the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s efforts to care for and rehome animals.
"It's really all about the animals and raising money to make sure we can keep helping them," said Sara Smith, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
The BVSPCA not only takes in homeless pets, they offer free and low-cost vet services and daycare and boarding.