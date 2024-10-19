REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.– The Brandywine Valley SPCA held its annual Bark on the Boards Block Party on Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand.

The event featured a wide range of activities, including a dock dogs diving competition, yoga with puppies, a pet costume contest, and a drag show starring Magnolia Applebottom. Guests enjoyed live music by the “Bachelor Boys Band,” a kids fun zone, vendors, and more.

Costume Contest.png

Among the pets available for adoption were dogs rescued from a Bridgeville property in August, where they had been found in deplorable conditions.

Yoga W Puppies.png

CoastTV News Anchor Madeleine Overturf emceed the event, which raised funds to support the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s efforts to care for and rehome animals.

Maddie Emcee.JPG

"It's really all about the animals and raising money to make sure we can keep helping them," said Sara Smith, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

The BVSPCA not only takes in homeless pets, they offer free and low-cost vet services and daycare and boarding. 

Tags

Locations

Evening Broadcast Journalist

Madeleine has been with Draper Media since 2016, when she first worked as Sussex County Bureau Chief. She helped launch the rebranded CoastTV in 2019. As co-anchor of CoastTV News at 5 and 6, Maddie helps organize the evening newscasts and performs managerial responsibilities such as helping find and assign stories, approving scripts, and making content decisions.

Recommended for you