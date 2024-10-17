SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- -After enduring unimaginable cruelty, dogs rescued from deplorable conditions in Bridgeville are beginning a bright future.
Some of the dogs were adopted immediately after the August rescue. Others needed time to recover from severe health issues, including sarcoptic mange, a contagious skin infection caused by mites. Now, after weeks of care at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, another set of the 20 rescued dogs--a nursing Boston Terrier and her puppies--will make their adoption debut on Saturday.
Adoption Debut
Candy and her puppies are set to appear at the Brandywine Valley SPCA’s "Bark On the Boards" block party this Saturday in Rehoboth Beach. The event will raise funds to continue helping animals like these dogs, ensuring they have a chance at a better life.
"It's really all about the animals and raising money to make sure we can keep helping them," said Sara Smith, Senior Director of Marketing & Communications for the Brandywine Valley SPCA.
Survivors Thriving
Ahead of Bark on the Boards, CoastTV met up with one of the survivors, Millie, and her adopters. Millie has gone from living in filth and neglect to a life of multiple walks, toys, and snuggles.
"She is adorable. She is very friendly and very sweet," her adopter, Rene Raymunt says. "She's really cuddly."
Raymunt says she and her husband--who own another Boston Terrier--say they knew they had to adopt Millie after seeing her story on CoastTV.
"We saw on your news program that there was a Boston in the woman's arms when you were interviewing her, and we're like, 'Oh, no, no, we cannot have a Boston in any bad situation.'"
Raymunt says her heart goes out to all the animals rescued from Millie's former home.
"It's devastating. If you don't see things around you, you assume everybody's good. So when you hear something like that, it just shakes you. It makes you concerned for humanity because it's just horrible what people can do."
The Rescue
The dogs, who suffered from severe neglect, were saved by Delaware Animal Services on August 14 after an anonymous tip led officers to the property on Ida Lane.
Upon arrival, officers found a severely emaciated dog lying unresponsive in the yard. Despite attempts to save him, the dog had to be euthanized due to his critical condition. A subsequent search of the property uncovered 19 additional dogs, including Millie and Candy.
Bark on the Boards
For those who wish to adopt, Saturday’s event is a step toward giving these resilient dogs a new leash on life, just like Millie. Bark on the Boards takes place Saturday morning in Rehoboth Beach at the Bandstand.