Barstool Sports founder supports fallen Delaware state trooper’s family

DELAWARE- Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy is joining fundraising efforts for the family of fallen Delaware State Trooper Cpl. Matthew T. “Ty” Snook. Cpl. Snook was killed in the line of duty and is survived by his wife and 1-year-old daughter.
A T-shirt honoring the trooper is now available on the Barstool Sports website. Portnoy said 100% of the proceeds will go to Cpl. Snook’s family, and he will match all donations.
In a social media post, Portnoy called the case a tragedy and said raising money for the family is an important cause during the holiday season.
“I know money doesn’t lessen the pain in these situations but I did have the opportunity recently to sit with 3 widows from prior donation drives we’ve done. All of them said despite the tragedy they can’t put into words how much our support meant to them,” Portnoy said.
The shirts are priced at $32.