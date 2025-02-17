SALISBURY, Md.- Maryland fire officials are investigating the cause of a house fire that broke out Saturday night on Old Ocean City Road.
The Salisbury Fire Department says crews arrived at the home around 7 p.m. to find smoke coming from all four sides of the house. The fire, which the agency says started in the basement, quickly spread to the first floor. The blaze prompted multiple fire departments to assist in extinguishing the flames.
According to the Salisbury Fire Department, there were no immediate reports of injuries, and the investigation remains ongoing.