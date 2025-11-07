Bay Bridge eastbound to close Sunday, Nov. 9, for Annual Bay Bridge Run

MARYLAND- According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, the eastbound Bay Bridge will close Sunday, Nov. 9, for the annual Bay Bridge Run.
The closure is expected from about 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting. Westbound traffic will continue on the bridge with one lane open in each direction. The center lane will remain closed but may open occasionally to help reduce backups.
The MDTA is working with Anne Arundel and Queen Anne’s counties to manage the event, which takes place on the bridge’s eastbound span.
Several detours will affect the Eastern Shore:
The off-ramp from eastbound U.S. 50 to MD 8 will close. Drivers will be redirected to Thompson Creek Road, then west on MD 835 to MD 8.
The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound U.S. 50 will also close. Drivers will be guided to MD 18 and the roundabout at Castle Marina Road before merging onto westbound U.S. 50. Drivers traveling west on U.S. 50 are advised to approach the highway from Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.
MDOT officials warn drivers to expect heavy delays and suggest traveling before 6 a.m. or after 6 p.m.