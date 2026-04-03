MARYLAND - Transportation officials are urging drivers to plan ahead this weekend as heavy traffic is expected across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge due to the Easter holiday.
According to guidance from the Maryland Transportation Authority, drivers heading east toward the beach or west toward the mainland can avoid peak congestion by traveling during off-peak hours.
On Friday, the best times to travel east are before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m., while westbound drivers should aim for before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m.
For Saturday, eastbound travel is recommended before 7 a.m. and after 6 p.m., with westbound travel suggested before 9 a.m. and after 7 p.m.
Sunday travelers heading east are advised to cross before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m., while westbound drivers should plan trips before 11 a.m. or after 10 p.m.
Drivers are also reminded to follow overhead lane signals, which apply to travel lanes leading up to, on and beyond the bridge. Staying on U.S. Route 50 on both sides of the bridge is encouraged to keep local roads clear for first responders and people who live there.