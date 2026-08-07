DELMARVA- Chesapeake Bay watershed jurisdictions have fully achieved their sediment reduction target while continuing to make progress toward phosphorus and nitrogen reduction goals, according to new Chesapeake Bay Program modeling released this week.
The latest estimates show the seven watershed jurisdictions — Delaware, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia and Washington, D.C. — reached 100 percent of the sediment reduction goal established under the Chesapeake Bay Total Maximum Daily Load. The report also found jurisdictions have achieved an estimated 90 percent of the phosphorus reduction goal and 57 percent of the nitrogen reduction goal.
The Chesapeake Bay Executive Council has extended the timeline for meeting the remaining pollution reduction targets through 2030 under the revised Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement. Updated targets will be developed by 2030 using the latest scientific modeling and monitoring data, with jurisdictions expected to create plans to meet those revised goals by 2040.
The Chesapeake Bay Program compares current conditions with a 2009 baseline to estimate the impact of pollution-reduction practices across the watershed.
- Sediment entering the Chesapeake Bay declined from 18.8 billion pounds in 2009 to 17.6 billion pounds in 2025, meeting the sediment target of 18.6 billion pounds.
- Phosphorus entering the Bay fell from 16.8 million pounds to 13.2 million pounds, reaching about 90 percent of the target of 12.8 million pounds.
- Nitrogen entering the Bay dropped from 297.1 million pounds to 252.7 million pounds, achieving about 57 percent of the target of 219.5 million pounds.
The Chesapeake Bay Program says reducing nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment boosts water quality throughout the estuary by limiting algae blooms, protecting fish and shellfish habitat, and improving conditions for underwater grasses and oyster reefs.
The Chesapeake Bay Program said upgrades to wastewater treatment plants have driven most of the reductions since 2009, accounting for 64 percent of nitrogen reductions and 61 percent of phosphorus reductions. Between 2020 and 2025, pollution reductions from agriculture and stormwater runoff became increasingly important as jurisdictions focused on nonpoint sources. Agriculture also accounted for 43 percent of sediment reductions during the same period.
EPA Mid-Atlantic Regional Administrator Amy Van Blarcom-Lackey said the results demonstrate the value of cooperation among state, local and federal partners.
“These results show that when partners across the Chesapeake Bay watershed work together, we can make meaningful progress; today’s reductions in sediment and phosphorus show that investments and practices already being put in place across sectors, including agriculture, are helping to deliver a healthier Bay.”
Maryland Department of Natural Resources Secretary Josh Kurtz highlighted Maryland's progress, saying the state has met its sediment and phosphorus reduction goals and is nearly meeting its nitrogen target while continuing investments in tree planting, watershed restoration and other conservation programs.