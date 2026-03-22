Bayhealth event highlights women’s heart health risks

MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth Foundation’s Women’s Leadership Council hosted a community event focused on women’s cardiovascular health on Feb. 26 at Surf & Turf Bar & Grill.
The event featured presentations from Bayhealth cardiologists who discussed risk factors, symptoms and prevention strategies related to heart disease in women.
Clinicians emphasized that heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the United States, though symptoms can differ from those commonly associated with heart attacks. They noted women may experience signs such as jaw pain, back pain, shortness of breath, nausea or unusual fatigue.
The discussion also highlighted risk factors more common in women, including pregnancy-related conditions, hormonal changes and chronic stress, according to Bayhealth.
Bayhealth says presenters shared prevention strategies such as maintaining healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels, staying physically active and avoiding tobacco use, along with screening tools that can help identify cardiovascular risk earlier.