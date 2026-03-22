Bayhealth event highlights women’s heart health risks

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM MONDAY TO 3 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters. * WHEN...From 8 AM Monday to 3 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&