LEWES, Del. – The Bayhealth Foundation recently hosted an event to promote their newly named Bayhealth Heart and Vascular Institute.
The informational session was targeted at the residents of the Nassau Grove community in Lewes and showed off some of the advanced cutting-edge cardiac procedures performed at the institute. Those procedures include minimally invasive surgical techniques and advanced imaging systems including what is known as a transcatheter aortic valve replacement and transcarotid artery revascularization.
“As part of our commitment to the community, we were excited to showcase the exceptional care and resources available within our Heart & Vascular Institute,” said Ben Collins, senior director of the Bayhealth Heart & Vascular Institute. “This session allowed us to provide a comprehensive overview of our services, including innovative treatments, advanced diagnostic tools, and our ongoing dedication to improving patient outcomes.”
The presentation also highlighted recent achievements, including the institute’s designation as a HeartCARE Center of Excellence by the American College of Cardiology.