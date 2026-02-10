DELAWARE - The Bayhealth Medical Group gave a presentation highlighting growth and enhancements at the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus to members of the Milford Chamber of Commerce.
Kyle Benoit, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Bayhealth, presented an overview of Bayhealth's growth, as well as enhancements to the Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus, to members of the Milford Chamber of Commerce.
Bayhealth officials say the presentation focused on the 250-acre Bayhealth Hospital Sussex Campus, which The Leapfrog Group named a "Top Hospital" just one year after its opening. They say the Sussex Campus hospital currently has 157 beds after additions were made in 2023.
A Bayhealth spokesperson notes some additional updates to the Sussex Campus hospital, such as the 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, which opened in 2024, and plans for a four-story medical office, which they hope will open in 2027.
Benoit also shared updates on the recent work at the Bayhealth Ann L. Burton Center for Children in Milford. Members of Bayhealth report that the child care center will accommodate 102 children, and holds areas for age-specific classrooms, play areas both in and outdoors, a lactation room, and future expansion capacity.
Officials say the presentation given by Benoit also focused on assessing long-term planning for the Bayhealth Hospital Kent Campus, such as reworking their emergency department, vertical expansion to improve the flow of patients, and access to surgical services.