MILTON, Del. – Bayhealth is relocating its Occupational Health and Employee Health services in Milton to an expanded facility at the Bayhealth Total Care center, located at 18383 Hudson Road. The move will take effect on March 18, with services operating under the new name Bayhealth Occupational Health, Total Care – Milton.
The new facility will offer what Bayhealth calls a modernized space that integrates Bayhealth Medical Group and specialty practices, providing a shared waiting area and a more efficient registration process.
“This relocation reflects our commitment to improving access and convenience for our patients and workforce in Milton,” said Deanna Rigby, Bayhealth Ambulatory service line senior director, Kent Outpatient Service Center. “The Total Care center’s expanded space allows us to deliver occupational and employee health services alongside primary and specialty care, creating a more seamless experience.”
Bayhealth Occupational Health, Total Care – Milton will continue offering services including health screenings, injury care and wellness programs for local employers and employees. Patients with appointments after March 14 should visit the new location beginning March 18.