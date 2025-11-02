Bayhealth to host first Community Wellness Fair

DOVER, Del. - Bayhealth is inviting neighbors to its first Community Wellness Fair on Saturday, Nov. 15, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bayhealth Conference Center at Blue Hen in Dover.
The free, family-friendly event will bring together health services, resources, and community connections in one place. Bayhealth says attendees can receive free health screenings, flu shots and baby supplies, enjoy children's activities and connect with local organizations offering housing and support services. According to Bayhealth, recruiters will also be on site to share information about career opportunities.
The fair is open to everyone, with a special emphasis on helping individuals and families who are uninsured, underinsured or face barriers to care. Bayhealth says bilingual staff will be available to assist Spanish and Haitian speaking visitors.
The healthcare group says attendees who complete their event passport will be entered into a raffle for one of five $250 grocery store gift cards. The event is free and open to the public, there is no insurance or registration required.