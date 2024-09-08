MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth will hold its tenth Annual Fall Golf Tournament on Oct. 4, at the new Southern Delaware Golf Club in Milford. The event, organized by the Bayhealth Foundation, will raise funds to benefit the Bayhealth Cancer Institute Nurse Navigation program, which supports cancer patients throughout their care journey.
"We are honored to continue a tradition that makes such a meaningful impact in the lives of cancer patients." said Bayhealth Foundation President Lindsay Rhodenbaugh, DMin.
The event organizers say proceeds from the tournament will help Bayhealth's nurse navigators continue their work in guiding patients through each step after a cancer diagnosis, ensuring seamless coordination of care and reducing barriers to treatment.