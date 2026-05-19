DELAWARE- DART First State is once again offering the summer Beach Bus service to help travelers avoid traffic and parking challenges along Delaware’s coast.
DART officials say bus fares are $2 one-way, $4 for a daily pass, $16 for a seven-day pass and $60 for a 30-day pass. Lower fares are available for people 65 and older and riders with certified disabilities. Blind riders with a DVI photo ID ride free.
Free parking is available at the Rehoboth Park & Ride on Shuttle Road near Route 1 and the Lewes Transit Center on Coastal Highway near Five Points. Riders can board buses serving Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Lewes, Long Neck, Millsboro and Ocean City, Maryland.
The DART Transit app allows passengers to plan trips, track buses in real time and pay fares through the DART Pass mobile payment system.
The seasonal 305 Beach Connection also provides weekend and holiday service from Wilmington, Christiana Mall and Dover to Sussex County beach destinations. One-way fares on the route are $6 from Wilmington and Christiana and $4 from Dover.
DART is also continuing service to the Cape May-Lewes Ferry via the Route 204 Yellow Line, which stops at the ferry terminal about every 50 minutes between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.
People can purchase DART passes at DART transportation stores and at select locations, including ACME in Rehoboth Beach, Big Oaks Campground and the Lewes Transit Center.