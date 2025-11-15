Beach to Bay Heritage Area receives Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence

The Beach to Bay Heritage Area was honored with the Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence for its leadership, innovation and dedication to preserving and promoting the cultural and natural heritage of Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore. (Beach to Bay Heritage Area)

 Kenny Pusey/PuzPicsPhotography

BEMARYLAND - The Beach to Bay Heritage Area was given the Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation’s annual awards luncheon held last week at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.

Established in 1989, the award honors Richard A. Henson for what the group say is transformational leadership, recognizing organizations that make outstanding contributions to the Lower Shore. Bay to Bridge say recipients of the award demonstrate ingenuity, innovation and excellence in leadership, resourcefulness and community impact.

Through murals, hiking, biking and driving trails, as well as an award-winning documentary, Beach to Bay Heritage Area says they have elevated underrepresented voices with cultural enrichment and community empowerment.

According to the organization, the group also supports small nonprofits through funding, technical assistance and collaboration, helping them advance their missions and strengthen the region’s heritage network.

Now celebrating 31 years of service on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, the group says it will continue to deepen its impact by promoting, preserving and protecting the heritage, history and natural assets of the area.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you