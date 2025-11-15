Beach to Bay Heritage Area receives Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence

BEMARYLAND - The Beach to Bay Heritage Area was given the Henson Award for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation’s annual awards luncheon held last week at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center in Salisbury.
Established in 1989, the award honors Richard A. Henson for what the group say is transformational leadership, recognizing organizations that make outstanding contributions to the Lower Shore. Bay to Bridge say recipients of the award demonstrate ingenuity, innovation and excellence in leadership, resourcefulness and community impact.
Through murals, hiking, biking and driving trails, as well as an award-winning documentary, Beach to Bay Heritage Area says they have elevated underrepresented voices with cultural enrichment and community empowerment.
According to the organization, the group also supports small nonprofits through funding, technical assistance and collaboration, helping them advance their missions and strengthen the region’s heritage network.
Now celebrating 31 years of service on Maryland’s Lower Eastern Shore, the group says it will continue to deepen its impact by promoting, preserving and protecting the heritage, history and natural assets of the area.