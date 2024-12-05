REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - For decades, the Beach View Hotel has been a staple on Wilmington Avenue, welcoming both visitors and locals. Its last major renovation took place in the 1980s, according to property owners.
Now, Seaboard Hospitality LLC, the current property owner, is looking to upgrade the hotel. During a Rehoboth Beach Planning Commission meeting on Nov. 21, attorney David Hutt, representing Seaboard Hospitality LLC, presented a plan outlining proposed upgrades to the facility. These improvements include the addition of new suites, a modernized elevator, and a hot tub for guests.
Local resident Kia Johnson expressed support for the planned upgrades, noting, "I think upgrading is a good thing, they should go forward with the plans." However, she raised concerns about any potential height increases, saying, "I could understand if they wanted to raise the height of the building, that would be a problem."
This composite drawing was seen at the Nov. 21 planning & commissioners meeting.
The city of Rehoboth Beach confirmed to CoastTV that no date has been set for when the project will return before the Planning Commission for further review.