WILMINGTON, Del. — Following the release of court records related to the Epstein case the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children is urging leaders, institutions, and communities to resist calls to “move on” and strengthen efforts to prevent abuse and protect children instead.
The released court records have renewed attention on the scope of child sexual abuse and the systems that failed to prevent it.
The Beau Biden Foundation works with schools and youth-serving organizations to strengthen child protection through training, education, and systems-level support. They focuses on recognizing warning signs, understanding mandatory reporting responsibilities, addressing child trauma, and reducing barriers that delay intervention.
"Child sexual abuse is preventable,” said CEO of the Beau Biden Foundation for the Protection of Children, Patricia Dailey Lewis. “Prevention begins long before a crime is reported. It starts with adults understanding grooming behaviors, organizations having clear policies and the will to enforce them, and communities knowing that reporting abuse requires reasonable suspicion, not proof."
The Foundation encourages educators, youth program leaders, employers, faith leaders, and community organizations to strengthen safeguards in the places where children live, learn, play, and spend time online.
"We don’t move on from protecting children," Dailey Lewis said. "We move forward by doing the work."