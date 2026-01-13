MILLVILLE, Del. - Beebe Healthcare President and CEO Dr. David Tam spoke at the Millville Town Council meeting Monday night, outlining recent changes at Beebe and future plans, including Delaware’s first medical school.
Tam highlighted Beebe Healthcare’s efforts to expand access to care and improve services across Sussex County.
Community members were able to ask questions and raise concerns, while also giving their kudos to the Beebe medical staff.
“We’ve watched Beebe come into this community and put the proof behind their claims that they’re here to help us,” said Millville resident Bob Myers.
Another resident, Patti Murphy, said she is encouraged by the plans ahead.
“I’m really excited to hear that more things are coming. The medical school and better care for geriatric patients,” Murphy said. “I’ve been very pleased with the quality of care I received.”