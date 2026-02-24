LEWES, Del. — Beebe Healthcare announced their location openings and closings for Wednesday, Feb. 25, after the impacts of the recent winter weather.
All Beebe Healthcare locations will open with normal operations on Wednesday except the Millsboro and Georgetown Health Centers.
The following services and locations will be closed:
- Lab Express Millsboro and Georgetown
- Beebe Imaging Millsboro and Georgetown
- Physical Rehabilitation Georgetown
- Center for Weight Loss Surgery
- Beebe Primary Care Millsboro Dupont Blvd and Georgetown
- Beebe Walk-In Care Millsboro and Georgetown
The Mobile Health Unit is also offering Millsboro Walk-In Care visits on Wednesday.
As the Millsboro and Georgetown Walk-In Care Centers are remaining closed, Beebe Healthcare has established a temporary care site using its Community Mobile Health Clinic at the Millsboro Walk-In location.
The mobile clinic will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will remain available until the Millsboro and Georgetown Walk-In Care locations are able to reopen.
Beebe’s clinical team will be onsite to treat minor illnesses and injuries and support patients who need non-emergent, same-day care. According to Beebe Healthcare, the mobile unit includes two exam rooms and wait times may vary.
Patients should expect the following:
- Registration will take place at an outdoor check-in tent near the Mobile Health Clinic.
- After registering, patients will be asked to return to their vehicles and wait until a Beebe team member comes to the vehicle when it is time to be seen.
- No lab or imaging appointments, walk-ups, or orders will be processed at this temporary location.
- Patients who may require X-Ray or other imaging services are encouraged to visit another Beebe Walk-In Care site or Lab and Imaging location.
Patients are encouraged to use the “On My Way” online check-in feature through the MyChart app. They are also encouraged to use caution when arriving at or leaving facilities.