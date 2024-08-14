MILTON, Del. - Beebe Healthcare officially opened the Milton Health Center at the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday.
The new facility, which began operations on August 5, offers a range of services including primary care, walk-in care, lab work, and imaging. Physical rehabilitation services will be available starting in September.
This new Milton Health Center is located at 23900 Milton Ellendale Highway and honors Jerry Ann McLamb who is a Beebe school of nursing graduate and dedicated 50 years to the profession.
Beebe Healthcare is a not-for-profit system focused on promoting healthy living and providing top-notch medical care to the Sussex County community.
