LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare is now offering cancer patients the Amma device, a portable scalp cooling system designed to reduce hair loss during chemotherapy. Developed by Cooler Heads, Amma cools the scalp to 65 degrees, which helps limit the effect of chemotherapy drugs on hair follicles, providing patients with an option to preserve their appearance through treatment.
"Cancer is a difficult journey, and we know from our experience in working with patients that loss of hair, as a result of chemotherapy, can be very emotional," said Maurice Winkfield, Executive Director of Beebe Oncology and Ancillary Services. "The Amma device offers hope, and a solution. It preserves hair follicles, but most importantly, it allows a patient to go through this journey, while maintaining their sense of self."
This FDA-cleared device, designed by a breast cancer survivor, is significantly less costly than other cold cap systems and comes in a tote with educational materials and accessories.
Available at Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center and South Coastal Cancer Center, the Amma device can be purchased by patients with potential financial coverage options through insurance or support programs.