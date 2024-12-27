MILLSBORO, Del. - On Dec. 27 in Millsboro the town held the first meeting for the Beebe Medical Center project committee. In attendance were town official and representation from Beebe Healthcare. President and CEO David Tam says Millsboro fit all of their requirements.
"It's the fastest growing area around, and we need to make sure people have healthcare access here." Tam continued, "It's been a must to move this project forward."
Beebe says the average response time for an Ambulance ride nationally is 17 minutes, and with this new location more people in Sussex County will be reached.
Right now plans show Beebe having 30.2 acres off of Route 113 and Hardscrabble Rd. for this future medical building.