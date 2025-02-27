Beebe Healthcare offers diabetes prevention classes in Ocean View and Millsboro

LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare is hosting diabetes prevention classes in Ocean View and Millsboro as part of the National Diabetes Prevention Program.
The program follows a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)-approved curriculum and is led by four trained lifestyle coaches. Participants will receive guidance on healthy eating, physical activity, and stress management techniques. The program includes weekly sessions for the first four months, followed by ongoing support groups and sustainable lifestyle strategies.
Studies show that those who complete the program can lower their risk of developing type 2 diabetes by up to 58%, or 71% for individuals over 60.
Who Qualifies
The program is open to adults 18 and older with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher. Participants must not have a previous diagnosis of Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes or end-stage renal disease. Those eligible include individuals with a prediabetes diagnosis, a history of gestational diabetes, or a high-risk score on a prediabetes assessment.
Class Schedule
- Ocean View: Begins March 25 and meets Tuesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave.
- Millsboro: Started Feb. 26, but enrollment is still open. Classes meet Wednesdays from 1 to 2 p.m. at Millsboro Public Library, 217 West State St.
For more information or to register, contact Stacie Gosting at 302-645-3100 ext. 70601 or email sgosting@beebehealthcare.org.