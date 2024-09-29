SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Beebe Healthcare announces it will host free influenza vaccination clinics throughout Sussex County, beginning Oct. 5 and ending on Nov. 23.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Influenza vaccinations are recommended for everyone 6 months and older and recommends that people get vaccinated before flu activity begins in their community.
"Receiving the influenza vaccine this fall is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and the community from the flu," said Bill Chasanov, DO, Infectious Disease Physician and Chief Health Systems Design Officer at Beebe.
The clinics do not cost anything and appointments are not required, says the hospital. The schedule of clinic times and dates are below, but may change.
- Monday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lewes Senior Center (32083 Janice Rd, Lewes)
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 8 a.m. to Noon at the Lewes Historic Farmers Market, Lewes Elementary School parking lot (820 Savannah Rd., Lewes)
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the 55+ Expo, Cape Henlopen High School (1250 Kings Highway, Lewes)
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Jude’s Church (152 Tulip Dr #1689, Lewes)
- Saturday, Oct. 26, 9 a.m. to Noon at Rabbit's Ferry (19112 Robinsonville Rd, Lewes)
- Sunday, Oct. 13, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewes Presbyterian Church (133 Kings Highway, Lewes)
- Tuesday, Oct. 8, 9 a.m. to Noon, at the Village Improvement Association (415 N. Boardwalk, Rehoboth Beach)
- Friday, Nov. 8, 2-6 p.m. at Camp Rehoboth Community Center (37 Baltimore Ave, Rehoboth Beach)
- Monday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza (19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach)
- Wednesday, Oct. 16, 9 a.m. to Noon at the Sussex YMCA (20080 Church St, Rehoboth Beach)
- Monday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza (19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach)
- Sunday, Oct. 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Epworth Church (19285 Holland Glade Rd, Rehoboth Beach)
- Monday, Oct. 21, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Beebe Healthcare Physical Rehab Lighthouse Plaza (19324 Lighthouse Plaza, Rehoboth Beach)
- Thursday, Oct. 17, 2-5 p.m. at VFW Ocean View (29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View)
- Friday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to Noon at Sea Colony Fitness Center (38994 Westway Dr, Bethany Beach)
- Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dickerson Chapel AME Church (28845 Dupont Boulevard, Millsboro)
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wings and Wheels event (21553 Rudder Lane, Georgetown)
- Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2-6 p.m. at Crossroad Church (20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown)
- Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2-5 p.m. at Greenwood Public Library (100 Mill Street, Greenwood)
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 10-11 a.m. at Roxanna Cheer Center (34314 Pyle Center Rd, Frankford)
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Frankford Health Fair, Frankford Fire Hall (7 Main Street, Frankford)