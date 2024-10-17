LEWES, Del. - In recognition of National Lung Cancer Screening Day, Beebe Healthcare is offering lung cancer screenings on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Beebe Imaging Rehoboth on the Abessinio Health Campus.
Beebe Healthcare reports that Delaware's smoking is rate at 13.4 percent and only 6.3 percent of high-risk patients are being screened. The hospital says it aims to raise awareness and increase screenings to potentially save lives.
The screening, which uses low-dose CT scans, is recommended for those aged 50-80-years-old who meet specific smoking criteria. A physician referral is required to participate and appointments can be made by calling 302-645-3278.