LEWES, Del. - Beebe Healthcare celebrated a plethora of awards that it received for high quality and performance in medical fields. The community healthcare system received awards and recognition from U.S. News Best Hospitals, The Lown Institute and The American Heart Association.
U.S. News Best Hospitals recognized Beebe as "high performing" in five separate categories including hip replacement, knee replacement, pacemaker implantation, lung cancer surgery and diabetes care. Meaning that they ranked in the top 10 percent nationally in those categories by U.S. News Best Hospital's metrics.
Beebe was also recognized by the Lown Institute in their recently published Index for Social Responsibility which provides benchmarks for hospitals to measure how well they are serving patients. Beebe earned an "A" grade in five categories: social responsibility, health equity, clinical outcomes, community benefit and cost efficiency. "A" is the Lown Institute's highest given grade.
The American Heart Association named Beebe as the winner of six awards. The hospital won, Heart Failure Gold Plus with Target: Heart Failure Optimal and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, which recognizes hospitals with a proven dedication to ensuring heart failure patients have access to great care, as well as, Rural Heart Failure Gold, for the hospital’s commitment to ensuring people living in rural communities have access to evidence-based, lifesaving heart failure care. Received awards such as, Rural Stroke Silver, which recognizes hospitals that are effectively addressing the unique healthcare needs that exist in rural communities, Stroke Bronze, an award presented to hospitals that effectively deliver evidence-based, lifesaving stroke care, Coronary Artery Disease NSTEMI Bronze for the hospital's care for patients who experience a specific type of heart attack known as NSTEMI and Resuscitation Bronze – Adult Patient Population, for lifesaving care for patients who experience cardiac arrest while they are hospitalized.
In a statement released by David A. Tam, MD, MBA, CPHE, FACHE, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare, Tam says, “We are grateful for the members of our leadership and front-line teams, who have worked together to build and sustain our culture of quality care. Their commitment has contributed greatly to Beebe’s ability to earn these prestigious recognitions.”