LONG NECK, Del.- Beebe Healthcare’s R. Randall Rollins Center for Medical Education will host a Day of Service honoring Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday, Jan. 19. Organizers say the event will offer free health resources and community services at Beebe Primary Care Long Neck.
According to Beebe Healthcare, the event will run from 9 a.m. to noon and marks the launch of the center’s Education and Resource series. People who live there and in nearby areas are invited to attend at no cost.
The company says the Day of Service will feature complimentary health care screenings, onsite appointment scheduling and opportunities to connect with local businesses showcasing their services. Pet therapy will be available with PAWS service animals, and complimentary hair services will be offered for children.
According to organizers, the event is designed to share important information on health-related topics while connecting the community with local resources in a setting that reflects Dr. King’s legacy of service.