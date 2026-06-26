ELLENDALE, Del. - Bella Terra Landscapes and Garden Center has welcomed a new turtle named Tucker while continuing to hope for the return of Tommy, a longtime favorite among customers and staff.
In a new social media update, Bella Terra introduced Tucker the Turtle while making it clear the search for Tommy is not over.
Tommy went missing on June 10. Earlier this month, the Ellendale garden center shared on social media that Tommy had been part of its garden center family for years and had become well known to customers, children and employees.
According to Bella Terra, security footage is available, and the business believes it knows who took Tommy. The garden center said it hopes the person will do the right thing and return the turtle.
"We are still hoping to see Tommy again; maybe having a new friend will guide him back from his 'adventure'," the garden center said.