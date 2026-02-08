Berlin Library Gallery showcases artist Kathryn Redden

Local artist Kathryn Redden’s new exhibit is on display at the Berlin Library Gallery through March 3, with a meet-the-artist reception on Feb. 10. (Berlin Library Gallery)

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is hosting a new exhibition by local artist Kathryn Redden at the Berlin Library Gallery through March 3.

A “Let’s Talk Art” reception will be held Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., giving the public a chance to meet Redden and learn about her creative process. The library says the event is free and open to everyone.

Redden’s work is inspired by resilience and transformation following a personal health journey. She works in oils, pastels, acrylics, photography, and mixed media, drawing influence from artists like Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe and Van Gogh, says the library.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you