Berlin Library Gallery showcases artist Kathryn Redden

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Arts Council is hosting a new exhibition by local artist Kathryn Redden at the Berlin Library Gallery through March 3.
A “Let’s Talk Art” reception will be held Monday, Feb. 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., giving the public a chance to meet Redden and learn about her creative process. The library says the event is free and open to everyone.
Redden’s work is inspired by resilience and transformation following a personal health journey. She works in oils, pastels, acrylics, photography, and mixed media, drawing influence from artists like Monet, Georgia O’Keeffe and Van Gogh, says the library.