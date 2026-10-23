BERLIN, Md.- Berlin is earning national recognition for its holiday charm after Hallmark named it an official Christmas Town, placing the Worcester County community among just 25 towns nationwide selected for the distinction.
According to the town, the Hallmark Channel will feature Berlin on its website, highlighting the town’s historic downtown, locally owned shops and festive Christmas traditions that help make it a popular holiday destination.
The announcement follows Berlin’s selection as one of the top 25 finalists in Hallmark Channel’s Merriest Christmas Towns Contest. The competition gave the Maryland town a chance to showcase its small-town character and compete for a chance to serve as the setting for a future Hallmark holiday movie.
Mayor Zack Tyndall previously encouraged people to support Berlin in the contest, pointing to the community’s historic streets, welcoming atmosphere and seasonal celebrations as qualities that align with Hallmark’s signature Christmas movies.
For Berlin, the recognition celebrates more than holiday decorations. It highlights the local traditions, small businesses and community spirit that help define the town throughout the Christmas season.