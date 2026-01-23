BERLIN, Md. — People in Berlin will soon have an opportunity to share their opinions on plans for a new bike and pedestrian bridge over Route 113.
According to the town, the project is funded through the Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods Grant and aims to improve safety and access between neighborhoods currently divided by the highway.
Two community input sessions are scheduled for Feb. 11 and 12. The meetings will allow people to review proposed bridge locations and discuss which option they feel best serves the community. Proposed sites include Old Ocean City Boulevard, Bay Street and Germantown Road.