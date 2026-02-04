REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- CAMP Rehoboth Gallery’s new photography exhibition challenges photographers to capture their creativity in a single, captivating image.
“Best Shot!” features work from more than 20 members of the Coastal Camera Club, each contributing one photograph they believe represents their strongest work, according to CAMP Rehoboth.
According to the organization, the exhibit features fine art photography, along with images of nature, wildlife, and everyday moments, offering visitors a look into the subjects and styles explored by club members. The show emphasizes technical skill, storytelling and creative perspective across a wide range of photographic approaches.
CAMP Rehoboth says participating photographers are Lyle Allan, Nancy Allen, Scott Becque, Carol Bell, Debbie Blair, Earl Blake, Kathy Campos, William Cheadle, George Hessler, John Hoyt, George Hudson, Don James, Susan Jordan, Suzanne Kricker, Leslie Lesko, Deb Payette, Lorraine Quinn, Dennis Roberts, Bonnie Roll, Leslie Sinclair and Douglas Strande.
The Coastal Camera Club is based in Lewes and operates as a nonprofit organization focused on advancing photography through education, collaboration and community outreach. The club is set to mark its 25th anniversary in 2026 and says it now includes more than 250 members, ranging from hobbyists to seasoned photographers.
An opening reception takes place Saturday, Feb. 7, 3–5 p.m. at CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave. It is open to the public.