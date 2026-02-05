GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating after a metal object fell from the sky and damaged a home in the Liberty West community.
Troopers were called to the 36000 block of Old Gate Drive around 12:50 p.m. Feb. 4 for a report of a metal object striking a house, according to DSP.
People who live there told troopers the object likely fell earlier in the day, penetrated the roof and siding of the home, and was later found lodged in the grass next to the house, said police.
No one was hurt.
Delaware State Police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact DSP Troop 4 at 302-856-5850.