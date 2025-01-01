2025 New Year 5K run/one mile walk and plunge

2025 New Year 5K run/one mile walk and plunge in Bethany Beach.

 Zakiya Jennings

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Many in Bethany Beach rung in the New Year with a run/walk and plunge.

The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation hosted its 14th annual Hair of the Dog 5K run/one mile walk along with the 28th Annual Leo Brady Polar Plunge.

The 5K race and one mile walk began at 10 a.m. after the Kiddie Dash. The plunge took place at 12 p.m. Those who pre-registered for the event received a commemorative long sleeve bright yellow tech t-shirt.

Online registration for the events closed Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

Recommended for you