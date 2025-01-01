BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Many in Bethany Beach rung in the New Year with a run/walk and plunge.
The Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation hosted its 14th annual Hair of the Dog 5K run/one mile walk along with the 28th Annual Leo Brady Polar Plunge.
The 5K race and one mile walk began at 10 a.m. after the Kiddie Dash. The plunge took place at 12 p.m. Those who pre-registered for the event received a commemorative long sleeve bright yellow tech t-shirt.
Online registration for the events closed Monday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m.