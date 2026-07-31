BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Pedestrians have new safety features at several of Bethany Beach's busiest crossings following the completion of improvements along Delaware Route 1 and Route 26.
The Town of Bethany Beach completed two pedestrian safety projects totaling $457,522 in partnership with the Delaware Department of Transportation. According to town documents, the projects were approved through reimbursement agreements with DelDOT to improve pedestrian safety and accessibility.
At the intersection of Kent Avenue and Garfield Parkway, the town completed $183,464.60 in improvements. The project included ADA-compliant sidewalks, upgraded curb ramps, pedestrian push buttons, countdown pedestrian signals and enhanced crosswalks. According to town documents, the work also closed a gap in the sidewalk network to provide a continuous accessible route through the intersection.
The town also completed a new pedestrian crossings on Route 1 and Garfield Parkway intersection after awarding a $163,477 construction contract to A-Del Construction Co. Inc. The project added rectangular rapid flashing beacons, accessible pedestrian signals and upgraded crossing equipment intended to improve pedestrian visibility and safety.
Along Route 26 near Treetop Lane, the town completed a $274,057.58 project that added two raised pedestrian refuge islands and reconfigured the existing crosswalk. According to town documents, the refuge islands allow pedestrians to cross one direction of traffic at a time rather than all lanes at once and are intended to improve safety along one of Bethany Beach's busiest commercial corridors.