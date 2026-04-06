BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Work is expected to begin soon on new pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Garfield Parkway, according to the town’s newsletter. The intersection is a busy corridor that sees heavy foot and vehicle traffic, especially during the summer season.
Crosswalks coming to Coastal Highway and Garfield Parkway
- Brandon Ferguson
Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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Brandon Ferguson
Reporter
Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.
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