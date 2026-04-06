Route 26 & 1 Intersection

CoastTV has reached out to the Delaware Department of Transportation for a timeline on the project and is awaiting a response.

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Work is expected to begin soon on new pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Garfield Parkway, according to the town’s newsletter. The intersection is a busy corridor that sees heavy foot and vehicle traffic, especially during the summer season.

Bethany's Newsletter

Work is expected to begin soon on new pedestrian crosswalks at the intersection of Coastal Highway and Garfield Parkway, according to the town’s newsletter. 
Crossing signalized side of road

The project includes the installation of a pedestrian crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, expanding crossing access in an area where pedestrians have had limited options.

The project includes the installation of a pedestrian crosswalk on the north side of the intersection, expanding crossing access in an area where pedestrians have had limited options.

Residents say the current setup has posed challenges. “It’s really difficult as a pedestrian, and I really worry about families, especially with small children,” said Michaela Greene.

Bruce Warner said the lack of multiple crossings has made navigating the intersection more difficult. “It’s just the one crosswalk there, and it’s tough for people. There’s a lot of traffic during the summer, so it’s a good idea,” he said.

CoastTV has reached out to the Delaware Department of Transportation for a timeline on the project and is awaiting a response.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Brandon joined the CoastTV News team in June 2024. He is a Full Sail University graduate from the Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting program, earning a Bachelor's Degree.

Recommended for you