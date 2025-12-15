BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Bethany Beach Town Council members said crossing Delaware Route 26 is unsafe for pedestrians as they approved funding Monday for pedestrian-safety improvements at two locations in town.
During a special meeting, the council approved two contracts with the Delaware Department of Transportation totaling $457,522.18. The projects include safety upgrades at the intersections of Kent Avenue and Garfield Parkway and Route 26 and Treetop Lane.
Town officials said $183,000 will be used for improvements at Kent Avenue and Garfield Parkway, while $274,000 is allocated for the Route 26 and Treetop Lane project. Officials said the town is paying for the improvements and that the costs are already included in the town’s budget.
Council members said crossing Route 26 is unsafe, especially during periods of heavy traffic.
“You got a lot of cars crossing, and it needs to be a little more controlled for pedestrians getting across,” Mayor Ron Calef said. “It’s extremely difficult. I’m a bike rider, and getting across 26 is a challenge at best. I’ve done a lot of rushing across to get across, because basically that’s what you have to do.”
Local Patrick Sheplee said the improvements will benefit residents and visitors alike. “I think it will be helpful and safer for people that are parking over on the south side and walking to the north side of 26, or vice versa,” Sheplee said. “I’m hopeful that it will be done before the summer season. It needs to be for the crowd to come up here, and I’m optimistic that it will. It’s not a major project for DelDOT.”
Bethany Beach’s town manager said construction is expected to be completed before the summer 2026 season.