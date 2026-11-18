BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town of Bethany Beach is considering lowering speed limits on residential streets from 25 mph to 20 mph in an effort to improve pedestrian safety, particularly during the busy summer season.
The Bethany Beach Town Council will discuss the proposed change during a meeting Thursday at 10 a.m. at Town Hall.
Calef says the proposed speed limit reduction would apply only to certain streets maintained by the town, not major state roads.
"Reducing the speed limit is not on 26. It's not on route one. It's not on Kent. Not not the state roads. It would be on the residential side streets, you know, the secondary roads that the town maintains."
Calef says the change could help improve safety during the summer, when pedestrian traffic increases significantly.
"During the summer it becomes very, very important. We have so many people walking the streets."
Some people in Bethany Beach, like Donna Niemiller, believe reducing the speed limit by 5 mph would have little effect on traffic flow.
"I don't think that five miles an hour when you are in the town is going to be an inconvenience to people. It's a very small area," said Niemiller.
Others, like Dave Mulquin say the combination of pedestrians and drivers during the busy summer season can create safety concerns.
"We got a lot of pedestrians, especially during the season, and we got a lot of drivers and a lot of young drivers, and that can be a bad combination at times," said Mulquin.
No decision has been made on the proposed speed limit reduction. Thursday's meeting will be a discussion only.
Calef said that if the proposal moves forward following Thursday morning's discussion, it will return to the Bethany Beach Town Council for further consideration.