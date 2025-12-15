BETHANY BEACH, Del.- The Bethany Beach Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 15, to discuss proposed pedestrian-safety improvements along Delaware Route 26.
The council is expected to discuss and consider two contracts with the Delaware Department of Transportation. The contracts totaling $457,522.18 would formalize funding and oversight for proposed pedestrian safety improvements. Officials say the proposed work includes safety upgrades at the Route 26 and Kent Avenue intersection.
According to officials, the town would provide about $183,000, with DelDOT overseeing construction and inspections.
The meeting will take place at Town Hall. It is open to the public and will be streamed on the town’s website and YouTube channel.