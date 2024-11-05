BETHANY BEACH, Del. – At approximately 5:52 p.m. on Nov. 4, the Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company, supported by several neighboring departments, responded to a working structure fire on the 600 block of Tingle Avenue in Bethany Beach. Upon arrival, Quint 70-5 reported heavy fire throughout the structure. Deputy Chief Tom Moore took command, while Fire Chief Andy Johnson of Roxana Volunteer Fire Company led operations, said BBVFC.
As more units arrived, initial efforts to control the fire were made. However, structural damage forced crews to shift to a defensive strategy. Additional support was called in from surrounding fire departments to help control the fire and provide manpower.
The fire was brought under control by 7:30 p.m., with crews remaining on site for over four hours to complete overhaul operations. According to the BBVFC Vice President, the two owners were not home at the time of the fire but there's a possibility that pets were in the residence. That is still under investigation. A neighboring house did have external damage and some smoke inside.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.