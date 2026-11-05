BETHANY BEACH, Del. - After nearly 20 years of planning, a proposed dam along the Loop Canal in Bethany Beach may finally be moving forward as the town looks for ways to prevent coastal flooding.
Mayor Ron Calef said he is frustrated by the slow progress of the long-term project but indicated that plans to build the dam may now be gaining momentum.
"This is something that's been looked at for, I would say, almost 20 years." Calef said.
The proposed dam would help protect Bethany Beach from rising water levels during coastal storms by preventing water from the back bays from entering town.
"In the case of a storm coming from offshore and pushing waters back into the back bays, we would raise it before the storm and prevent water from coming that water from coming into town." Calef explained.
The project could provide relief to people who have experienced increasingly frequent coastal flooding. Eric Seleznow, who lives along the water near the Loop Canal, supports the proposed dam, especially following recent coastal storms.
"I love the idea, particularly after the most recent nor'easters that we've had, which seemed to becoming more and more frequently." Seleznow said.
Jeff Gravatte, who lives on the Loop Canal, said he wants to learn more about how the town plans to involve the public as the project progresses.
"I'd really like to understand the process of how the town is going to, you know, work with the public when they have a final design done." Gravatte said.
The project's design has been funded through a $375,000 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Calef said the town has received positive feedback from the state and county regarding potential funding for the dam.