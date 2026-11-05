Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - heavy rainfall is possible, especially during the morning. High around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 2 to 3 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 49F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.