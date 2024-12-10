BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The town of Bethany Beach is tackling worsening flooding issues with plans for dredging, a new dam, and studies of vulnerable areas. The flooding, exacerbated by rising sea levels and impervious surfaces, has residents concerned about the future of their homes and infrastructure.
Cheryl Rehrig, a local, warned that the situation will only worsen if left unchecked.
"It's going to get worse over time because we know we have sea level rise," Rehrig said. "Again, all the infrastructure and impervious surfaces. See, the water can't go anywhere."
Town officials have secured state and federal grants to fund the projects, which are aimed at protecting lower-lying areas that have been heavily affected by past floods.
Gabriella Ragone feels that the seasonal influx of visitors doesn't always take the town's flooding problems into account.
"Most people don't care because they don't actually live here in the winter," Ragone said. "They just come in the summer. So it's not really their problem."
With funding in place, the town hopes these efforts will help curb flooding before it becomes an even bigger issue.