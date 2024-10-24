Bethany Beach to discuss safety improvements for 2025 season

BETHANY BEACH, Del. - Beach towns like Bethany Beach are packed with visitors and cars during the summertime. From drivers searching for the perfect parking spot to people juggling their beach items, people are often preoccupied when coming to the beach, which can lead to accidents.
On Thursday, October 24, at 10 a.m., the Bethany Beach Bike and Pedestrian Committee is meeting to discuss areas of focus for the 2025 season. The committee is also seeking public input on any concerns that visitors and locals believe should be addressed.
Bill Dewire, who frequents the area, told CoastTV that he tries to avoid walking around Bethany Beach during peak times. "I generally try to avoid the downtown when people are up and around. So, I walk here every morning, and I try to get here before 10," Dewire explained.
Bethany Beach officials are considering adding flashing signs at crosswalks, which would be visible to drivers even in low-light conditions. These signs would also make a sound to alert pedestrians when it is safe to cross.