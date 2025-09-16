BETHANY BEACH, Del. - The Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company says donations are down this year, raising concerns about funding for fire and EMS services that cover the area between the Indian River Inlet and Fenwick Island.
According to the fire company, they respond to about 450 fire calls and 1,000 EMS calls each year, and volunteers remain on call 24/7. But Bethany Beach Volunteer Fire Company president Brian Martin says fewer contributions are making it harder to keep up with costs.
"We have one local town that gives us a small donation every year. Other towns that don't support us financially at all," said Martin.
Instead of donations, the department said it has received letters from residents citing higher property tax bills in Sussex County as the reason they aren't donating.
"The taxes being raised in any local towns or the county don't benefit us as a fire company," Martin said.
Grace Stamm, 94, has lived in Bethany Beach for more than 20 years and said she plans to continue donating.
"I've had them come here any number of times. I've had some health issues, and they were here within less than five minutes. And they were very polite and very good and very thorough," Stamm said.
Martin said community support is crucial.
"I think everybody could agree that when you call 911, you want somebody to show up and you definitely want somebody who's close and able to provide the service," he said.
The fire company said it hopes to see more donations come in before the end of the year.