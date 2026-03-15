Bethany-Fenwick area to host coastal community clean-up in April

BETHANY-FENWICK, Del. - The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 2026 Coastal Delaware Community Clean Up on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m. to noon.
Held in partnership with Keep Delaware Beautiful, the event invites individuals and groups to help clean sections of roadway across the Quiet Resorts area as part of Earth Day week.
The chamber says volunteers can register online through April 15 at 8 a.m. and may choose from four designated cleanup locations, assist where needed or select their own area to clean.
Participants must check in at their assigned hub location, says the group. The Inland Bays Garden Center will serve as the central hub where volunteers can pick up supplies and dispose of collected trash, says the organization.
Walk-up registrations will also be accepted before 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
Organizers say last year’s cleanup drew more than 40 volunteers, who collected about 800 pounds of trash despite unfavorable weather.