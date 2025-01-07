DOVER, Del. — Bethany Hall-Long officially became Delaware’s 75th Governor on Tuesday.
Hall-Long, previously the state’s lieutenant governor, says she is the first nurse to hold the title of governor in U.S. history. She will serve until Jan. 21, 2025, as a transitional leader between John Carney’s administration and the incoming Meyer-Evans Gay administration. Carney, who was term-limited as governor, will now serve as the mayor of Wilmington.
During a ceremonial swearing-in at the historic Old State House, Hall-Long reflected on her public service journey, while pledging to build on the foundation laid by her predecessor.
“It is truly an unbelievable and humbling experience to stand here today,” she said. “I could not and would not be here without the love and support of so many of you in this room, especially my family during this long and often unexpected public service journey.”
The ceremony highlighted Delaware’s history and Hall-Long’s personal connection to the statehouse, where both her great-grandfather, David C. Hall, and her ancestor, Delaware’s 16th Governor David Hall, served.
Hall-Long emphasized the importance of Delaware’s shared values in her speech, calling for unity and collaboration.
“Delaware is a unique and wonderful place where our shared values transcend politics,” she said. “We know that there is so much more that unites us than divides us.”
The new governor also outlined key priorities for her brief term, including a strong focus on education, workforce development, and support for vulnerable communities.
Hall-Long pointed to past successes achieved under Carney’s administration, such as record workforce investments, housing initiatives, and advancements in education, pledging to continue and expand those efforts. She also reaffirmed her commitment to tackling food insecurity, addressing homelessness, and promoting entrepreneurship and STEM education.
“As I have said, I want Delaware to be the best place to live, work, and raise a family,” Hall-Long said. “That is not some slogan – it’s a belief that we all should share, a mantra that should drive our actions every day.”
Hall-Long concluded by recognizing the brevity of her term saying she planned to set the stage for a smooth transition to the incoming administration.