BETHANY BEACH, Del. — A Bethany Beach woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting the town's chief of police following a Town Council meeting Friday afternoon. The reported attack comes months after she was arrested for appearing to try and hit her neighbors with her car.
Authorities say the incident occurred at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 18, as three members of the Bethany Beach Police Department were exiting the meeting room following a promotional ceremony. The officers had just attended a scheduled Town Council session when 66-year-old resident Lisa M. Bilder, standing near the exit, deliberately kicked the chief of police as he walked out.
Bilder was arrested at the scene, with the assault captured on Town Meeting Room cameras. She has been charged with second-degree assault of a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and breach of release. The Justice of the Peace Court #2 set her secured cash bond at $10,200, and she was committed to Baylor Correctional Facility.
Bilder is no stranger to local law enforcement. Earlier this year, on Aug. 12, she was arrested and charged with aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct after reportedly driving recklessly toward pedestrians on her street. During that incident, police said multiple pedestrians reported that Bilder had been swerving her vehicle toward them, causing panic and fear.
At that time, she was issued an unsecured bond and ordered to have no unlawful contact with neighbors and residents of her development.