DELAWARE - Senator Eric Buckson (R-South Dover) has introduced legislation that would prohibit the sale or distribution of food and beverages containing Red Dye 40 in Delaware public and charter schools during the school day.
Senate Bill 69 proposes restricting students’ access to products containing the synthetic dye, citing concerns about its potential effects on children’s health.
Buckson has also introduced Senate Substitute 2 for Senate Bill 41, which updates previous legislation by removing Red Dye 40 from the proposed ban while maintaining the prohibition on Red Dye 3 in food products sold in Delaware.
SB 69 has been assigned to the Senate Education Committee and is expected to receive a hearing in the coming weeks.