DOVER, Del. — A bipartisan push in the Delaware General Assembly aims to make it easier for licensed professionals to work across state lines, especially benefiting military families who frequently relocate.
Senator Eric Buckson, a Republican representing South Dover, introduced three bills on Wednesday to join interstate licensure compacts for respiratory therapists, cosmetologists, and massage therapists. Senate Bills 216, 217, and 218 are co-sponsored by House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, a Democrat from Magnolia.
“These compacts are about common sense and compassion,” Buckson said. “When professionals are licensed, trained, and in good standing, we shouldn’t be putting unnecessary barriers in their way, especially for military families who are asked to move frequently in service to our country.”
The legislation allows licensed professionals to work in participating states without undergoing duplicate licensing processes. Advocates say this will reduce delays in employment, address staffing shortages, and improve access to services in Delaware and beyond.
Each compact maintains Delaware’s regulatory oversight while creating a consistent framework with other member states. Notably, the legislation includes protections for military families, including the ability for active-duty members and their spouses to keep their home-state license designation and avoid added costs and paperwork when relocating.
“These interstate compacts are a win for workers, employers, and families,” said Harris. “They remove unnecessary red tape, expand access to care and services, and recognize the unique challenges military families face when they are required to move.”
If enacted, Delaware would join a growing number of states participating in these national compacts, positioning the state to better attract and retain skilled professionals.
The three bills have been assigned to the Senate Legislative Oversight & Sunset Committee for review.